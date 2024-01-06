Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.76 on Friday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

