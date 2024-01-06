Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.80 ($8.03).

Several research firms recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.10) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 691.80 ($8.81) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 527.40 ($6.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 752.60 ($9.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 645.33. The company has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,767.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

