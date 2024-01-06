Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 8th

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 8th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

EIGR opened at $0.22 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

