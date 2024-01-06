ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at $985,508.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,713. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 231,479 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

