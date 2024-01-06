Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

