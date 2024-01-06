StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.07. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.