HC Wainwright Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $28.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,879. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,313.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.