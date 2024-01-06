Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.