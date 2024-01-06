Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.98. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

