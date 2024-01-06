Stifel Nicolaus Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $130.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.