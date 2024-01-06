Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $700.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.58.

Shares of MPWR opened at $573.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $559.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $345.70 and a 52 week high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

