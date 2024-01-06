Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

