World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

