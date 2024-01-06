Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.6 %

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

