Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.