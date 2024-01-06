Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

