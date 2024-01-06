Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
