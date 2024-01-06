StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 4.1 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
