Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

