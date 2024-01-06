Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Head to Head Analysis

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerdau pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Gerdau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A $2.37 10.03 Gerdau $15.96 billion 0.52 $2.21 billion $0.97 4.90

Analyst Recommendations

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty. Gerdau is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Gerdau, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labrador Iron Ore Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Gerdau 0 4 0 0 2.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.57%. Gerdau has a consensus target price of $5.41, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more favorable than Gerdau.

Profitability

This table compares Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and Gerdau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A Gerdau 11.27% 16.81% 10.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gerdau beats Labrador Iron Ore Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets. The company was formerly known as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Fund and changed its name to Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in July 2010. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. It also offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. In addition, the company operates three mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

