Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Lear stock opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

