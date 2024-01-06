Bank of America Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $44.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Galapagos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

