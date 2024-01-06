Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

