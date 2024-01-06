Piper Sandler Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $3.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.78. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

