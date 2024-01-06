Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $315.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

