Stephens Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

