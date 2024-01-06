Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $122.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

