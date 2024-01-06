Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.60 price target on the stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 94.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,670,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 466,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.