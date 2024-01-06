Piper Sandler Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.25. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,273.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,273.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at $852,076,803.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 783,766 shares of company stock worth $13,932,723 and have sold 33,940 shares worth $648,707. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.