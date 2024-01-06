Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $585.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $538.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.47 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $593.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

