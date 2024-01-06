CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

