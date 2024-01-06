Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $285.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $266.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $135.55 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

