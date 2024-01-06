Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE:AAN opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

