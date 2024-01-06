PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $92.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.