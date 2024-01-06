Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Grifols has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

