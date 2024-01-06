StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.3 %
Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
