Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE MAA opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

