Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

