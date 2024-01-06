StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.37.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

