StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.37.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.