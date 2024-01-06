Needham & Company LLC Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.93.

CFLT stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

