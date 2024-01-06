Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

