The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

ROL stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

