Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.51.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

