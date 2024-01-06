Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.