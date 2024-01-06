Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.