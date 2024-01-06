Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

