Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.