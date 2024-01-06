Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

