Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

