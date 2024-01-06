RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

