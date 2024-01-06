Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.