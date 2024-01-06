Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $12.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

